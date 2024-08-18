Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,012. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.