Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $212,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 761,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.