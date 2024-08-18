Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $306,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $300,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,481,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,660,000 after buying an additional 1,198,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,932,000 after acquiring an additional 824,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,102,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,335,000 after acquiring an additional 431,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,670,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,777,000 after purchasing an additional 545,619 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CGDV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,385. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

