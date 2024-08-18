Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 383,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

EWC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,520. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

