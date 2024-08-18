Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,998 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,731 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,041,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,189.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 90,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,637,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,279. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

