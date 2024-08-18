Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 928 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,658,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,662,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. 10,392,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,769,874. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

