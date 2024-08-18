Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 687 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $9.16 on Friday, reaching $334.11. 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,195. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

