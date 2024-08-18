Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $174.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,709,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,614,538. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $905.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

