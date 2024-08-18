Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,427,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,672,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

