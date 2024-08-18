Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.60

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.60 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Organigram
Organigram Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Organigram
In other Organigram news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total value of C$31,056.39. 27.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.