Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.60

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.60 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Organigram Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Organigram

Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53. Organigram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.95.

In other Organigram news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total value of C$31,056.39. 27.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

