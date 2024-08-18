Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.3 %
USAT opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $494.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.25.
