CAP Partners LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,843,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,572,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

