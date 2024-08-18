CAP Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 3.1% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,611,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $810,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.12. The company had a trading volume of 88,620,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $689.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

