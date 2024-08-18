CAP Partners LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1,221.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 467,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,157. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

