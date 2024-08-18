Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.68% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $71,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 403,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,487. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.