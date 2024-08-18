Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

CDLX stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

