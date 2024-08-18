Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

