Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
