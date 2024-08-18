CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $11.05 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $17,684.98 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,531.75 or 0.99973711 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.12261132 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $34,239.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.