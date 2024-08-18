Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. 27,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 194.2% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 104,817 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 39.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 57.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

