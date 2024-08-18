Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.38.

View Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $343.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.48 and a 200-day moving average of $340.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.