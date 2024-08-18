Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Head to Head Comparison

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celularity and Dynavax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity $22.77 million 2.60 $14.19 million N/A N/A Dynavax Technologies $249.69 million 5.87 -$6.39 million $0.06 186.67

Celularity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynavax Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Celularity has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Celularity and Dynavax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynavax Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dynavax Technologies has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.31%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Celularity.

Profitability

This table compares Celularity and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity N/A N/A N/A Dynavax Technologies 3.91% 1.52% 0.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Celularity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Celularity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Celularity on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celularity

(Get Free Report)

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease. It is also developing CYCART-201 for the treatment of NHL and MCL, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive cancers; CYNK-301, a next generation chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR-NK) for treating relapse refractory AML; CYNK-302, a CAR-NK to treat non-small cell lung cancer; and pExo-001, a human postpartum placenta derived exosome product for the treatment of osteoarthritis. It also produces, sells, and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance, Biovance 3L, Interfyl, and Centaflex; and collects and stores stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas under the LifebankUSA brand. The company has licensing agreement with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of licensed CD19 CAR-T products; and research collaboration services agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to support the research of allogeneic cell therapy candidates. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. The company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; Zhejiang Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Clover Biopharmaceuticals (Hong Kong) Co., Limited; Biological E. Limited; PT Bio Farma; Medigen Vaccine Biologics; and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

