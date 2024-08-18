CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $159.39. 5,012,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

