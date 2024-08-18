Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 856,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 301,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $396.15 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

