Cheelee (CHEEL) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Cheelee has a total market cap of $418.70 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can now be bought for about $21.64 or 0.00036390 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 21.08550894 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,873,991.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

