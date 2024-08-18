Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 6,874,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average is $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

