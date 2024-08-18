China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBUMY opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

