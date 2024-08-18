China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Posts Earnings Results

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE:CPHI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 278,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma in a report on Saturday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

