Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,163.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.8 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 21,302,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,212,807. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

