Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,217.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $95,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 21,302,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,212,807. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

