Citigroup Lowers European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $361.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 41.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.