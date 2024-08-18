Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Sells $202,800.00 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

