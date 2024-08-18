CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.84% of CME Group worth $595,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,650 shares of company stock worth $928,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CME stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.05. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

