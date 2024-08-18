Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.87

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.87 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 101.80 ($1.30). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 1,339,019 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,036.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

