Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

