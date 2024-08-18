Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,170,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,335,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

