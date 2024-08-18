Comparing Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.95, meaning that its share price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -8.43% -19.07% -11.81% Endonovo Therapeutics 4,911.97% -29.58% 755.18%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $19.41 million 1.61 -$140,000.00 ($0.28) -18.43 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 2.72 $6.93 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision Optics.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

