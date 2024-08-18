CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days. Approximately 24.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPO. B. Riley raised their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 908,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,859 shares of company stock worth $2,499,618 in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $892.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

