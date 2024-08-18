Compound (COMP) Price Tops $41.52

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $41.52 or 0.00069817 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $347.87 million and $26.44 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,798 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,793.54309656 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.20165319 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 511 active market(s) with $32,175,834.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

