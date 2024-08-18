CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $70,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,943. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.