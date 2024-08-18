CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Lifted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $4,223,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. 1,958,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,568. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

