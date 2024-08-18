Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,800 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 620,600 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.97. 48,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,070. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 19.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $538.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

