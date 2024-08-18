Cronos Market Cap Hits $2.31 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $4.39 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00035535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, "Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

