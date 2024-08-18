crvUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $83.65 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 83,352,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,791,914 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 83,352,399.6807656. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99891017 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $10,140,455.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

