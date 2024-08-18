CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,222 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $40,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 28.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 142,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

