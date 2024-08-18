CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 820.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

