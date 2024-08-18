D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,845. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $185.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

