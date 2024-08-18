Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lowered by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Danaher by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,862,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.32. 1,746,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.69 and its 200-day moving average is $253.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

