Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,470,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 20,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danimer Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific Stock Up 9.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 10.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,424,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 67.6% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 35.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 558,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,927. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.