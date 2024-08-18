Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,470,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 20,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.4 days.
DNMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 558,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,927. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
