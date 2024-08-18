Decred (DCR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $9.94 or 0.00016680 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $161.66 million and $1.60 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069785 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007822 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,260,472 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

