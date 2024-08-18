Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after acquiring an additional 169,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $425.42. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.45.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.